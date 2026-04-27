Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.80, but opened at $151.86. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $147.1499, with a volume of 41,616 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

Further Reading

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