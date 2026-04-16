Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Director Stephen East Sells 1,000 Shares

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) Director Stephen East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 720,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,556. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 93.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $6,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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