Toll Brothers (TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.4154 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.0%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore upgraded Toll Brothers from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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