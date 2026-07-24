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Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Tompkins Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Tompkins Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on August 7. The payout is a 4.5% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.67.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of 2.8%, and the company’s payout ratio of 38.6% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to continue covering its annual dividend with room to spare next year.
  • The company also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.82 consensus estimate. Revenue came in slightly above expectations at $87.12 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial.

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a 4.5% increase from Tompkins Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock traded up $8.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. 182,270 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.93 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial NYSEAMERICAN: TMP is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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