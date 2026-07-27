Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.65, but opened at $101.63. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $100.87, with a volume of 37,596 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 30.13%.The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million.

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Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Tompkins Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tompkins Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.10. This represents a 10.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company's stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial NYSEAMERICAN: TMP is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

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