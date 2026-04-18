Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.82). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 946.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $223,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,364.89. This represents a 1,500,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company's stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix's lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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