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Top Airline Stocks To Watch Now - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags American Airlines (AAL), Southwest (LUV), and United (UAL) as the top airline stocks to watch, citing that they had the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days.
  • Airline shares are cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic growth, fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, and geopolitical or regulatory events, making them volatile but likely to benefit from travel recoveries.
  • The article highlights ongoing market interest and links to rumors of a United–American merger, signaling that merger speculation or other sector news could materially move these stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transport, giving investors an ownership stake in those carriers. They are typically cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic growth, fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, and regulatory or geopolitical events, which can make them relatively volatile but responsive to recoveries in travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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