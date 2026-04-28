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Top Airline Stocks Worth Watching - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), and Joby Aviation (JOBY) as the top airline stocks to watch on April 28, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Legacy carriers AAL and UAL operate extensive global networks and remain highly cyclical and volatile—sensitive to fuel, demand, labor and competition—with recent market attention on merger/competitive rumors between the two.
  • Joby Aviation is a vertically integrated eVTOL air-mobility firm building an aerial ridesharing service, offering a higher-growth but more speculative alternative to traditional airline stocks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Joby Aviation are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and/or cargo air transportation, representing ownership in those airlines and entitling investors to any dividends and capital gains or losses. These stocks are typically cyclical and can be more volatile than the broader market because airline profitability is highly sensitive to factors like fuel costs, economic growth and travel demand, labor and maintenance costs, capacity and competition, and regulatory or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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