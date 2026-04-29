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Top Apparel Stocks To Follow Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIKE (NKE), lululemon athletica (LULU) and Ross Stores (ROST) are MarketBeat's top apparel stocks to watch today, having posted the highest dollar trading volume among apparel names in recent days.
  • NIKE is drawing particular attention for recent insider activity — including CEO buy transactions — while it continues to sell athletic footwear and apparel globally under brands like Jordan and Converse.
  • Ross Stores is highlighted as a major off‑price retailer (Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS), which targets middle‑ and moderate‑income shoppers and can perform differently across consumer cycles.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NIKE.

NIKE, lululemon athletica, and Ross Stores are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, wholesaling, or retailing clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors follow apparel stocks to gain exposure to consumer fashion trends and retail cycles, considering factors like brand strength, inventory levels, seasonality, margins, and supply‑chain risk that drive revenue and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

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