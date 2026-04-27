Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Today - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five automotive-related stocks to watch today: Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), AutoZone (AZO), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN).
  • These names registered the market's highest dollar trading volume among automotive stocks in recent days, indicating elevated investor interest and liquidity.
  • The sector provides exposure to trends like electrification and autonomy but remains cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, and regulatory changes, presenting notable risks for investors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, Keysight Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive, and Rivian Automotive are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal business is designing, manufacturing, selling, or supplying vehicles and vehicle components — including carmakers, electric-vehicle firms, parts suppliers, and related service companies. For investors these stocks provide exposure to vehicle demand and industry trends (like electrification and autonomous driving) but tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines