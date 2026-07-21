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Top Biotech Stocks Worth Watching - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five biotech stocks to watch on July 21: Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Moderna, and Zhengye Biotechnology. The list is based on recent high dollar trading volume among biotech names.
  • Danaher and Vertex stand out as more established biotech-related companies, with Danaher focused on bioprocessing and lab tools, while Vertex is centered on cystic fibrosis therapies and already markets several approved treatments.
  • argenx and Moderna are advancing broad pipelines in autoimmune disease and mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, while Zhengye Biotechnology is a veterinary vaccine maker focused on livestock vaccines in China.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenex, Moderna, and Zhengye Biotechnology are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that develop or commercialize products based on biological science, such as medicines, vaccines, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. For stock market investors, these stocks are often considered high-risk, high-reward investments because their value can change significantly based on clinical trial results, FDA approvals, research breakthroughs, and patent developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Zhengye Biotechnology (ZYBT)

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZYBT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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