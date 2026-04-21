Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - April 21st

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Riot Platforms, Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets give them meaningful exposure to Bitcoin—for example, miners, crypto exchanges, or firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves. While their stock prices often move with Bitcoin's market value, they are also driven by company-specific factors (earnings, regulation, operational risks) and therefore are not the same as owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

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