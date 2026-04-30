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Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names IREN, Marathon Digital (MARA) and TeraWulf (WULF) as the top Bitcoin stocks to watch today, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin stocks in recent days.
  • Bitcoin stocks provide indirect equity exposure to Bitcoin (via miners or firms holding bitcoin) but carry company-specific, operational and regulatory risks and may not track Bitcoin’s price exactly.
  • IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy) is highlighted as a bitcoin miner that owns and operates mining data centers and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IREN, Marathon Digital, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose operations or balance sheets give investors exposure to Bitcoin—most commonly bitcoin miners, firms that hold substantial bitcoin reserves, or businesses whose revenue depends on bitcoin activity. They let equity investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin without buying the cryptocurrency itself, but carry company-specific, operational and regulatory risks and may not track bitcoin's price exactly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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