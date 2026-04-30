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Top Canadian Stocks To Follow Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Canadian Pacific Kansas City logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener flags three names — Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), and Celsius (CELH) — as the top Canadian stocks today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume, indicating elevated investor interest and liquidity.
  • Both CP and CNI are major North American freight rail operators providing transcontinental rail, intermodal and logistics services across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico (for CP), tying their performance to trade and commodity flows.
  • Celsius (CELH) is a global functional energy-drink company with multiple product lines and international distribution, and its strong trading volume has made it one of the most watched names in the group.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian National Railway, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies incorporated in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges (for example, the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange) that investors can buy and sell to obtain an ownership stake. They expose investors to the performance of the Canadian economy and the Canadian dollar, are governed by Canadian securities regulations, and commonly include sectors such as financials, energy, mining and materials. Foreign investors can also access Canadian stocks via U.S.-listed ADRs or international brokerage platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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