Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

MGM Resorts International, Golden Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Casino stocks" are shares of companies that operate gambling and gaming businesses—physical casinos, online betting platforms, and related hospitality and entertainment operations—whose revenues are closely tied to discretionary consumer spending and regulatory conditions. The phrase is also used more loosely to describe any highly speculative, volatile equities that feel more like bets than traditional investments because of regulatory, legal, or economic sensitivities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

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MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

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