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Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
MGM Resorts International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged MGM Resorts International (MGM), Golden Entertainment (GDEN), and DraftKings (DKNG) as the top casino stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume; "casino stocks" here covers both physical casinos and online betting operators.
  • MGM Resorts operates integrated casino, hotel and entertainment resorts globally across three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China.
  • Golden Entertainment focuses on Nevada casino resorts, locals casinos, taverns and distributed gaming, while DraftKings is a digital sports betting and iGaming company offering online and retail sportsbooks plus daily fantasy sports.
  • Interested in MGM Resorts International? Here are five stocks we like better.

MGM Resorts International, Golden Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Casino stocks" are shares of companies that operate gambling and gaming businesses—physical casinos, online betting platforms, and related hospitality and entertainment operations—whose revenues are closely tied to discretionary consumer spending and regulatory conditions. The phrase is also used more loosely to describe any highly speculative, volatile equities that feel more like bets than traditional investments because of regulatory, legal, or economic sensitivities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International Right Now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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