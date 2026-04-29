Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider - April 29th

Tesla, AYRO, and StableX Technologies are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses are designing, manufacturing, selling, or supplying components and services for electric vehicles — including automakers, battery and motor makers, charging-network operators, and EV-related software or parts suppliers. For investors, they provide targeted exposure to the growth of the EV transition but come with concentrated risks from technological change, regulatory shifts, intense competition, supply-chain and commodity volatility, and often elevated valuation and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

AYRO (AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AYRO

StableX Technologies (SBLX)

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLX

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