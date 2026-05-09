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Top Fertilizer Stocks To Consider - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CF Industries, Nutrien, and Mosaic were highlighted as the top fertilizer stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that fertilizer stocks are closely tied to farm demand, crop prices, commodity cycles, and global pricing for key inputs like potash, nitrogen, and phosphate.
  • Each company focuses on different parts of the crop-nutrition market: CF Industries on nitrogen products, Nutrien on retail crop inputs plus potash/nitrogen/phosphate, and Mosaic on phosphate and potash crop nutrients.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CF Industries.

CF Industries, Nutrien, and Mosaic are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that produce or distribute fertilizers and related crop nutrition products used in agriculture. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies whose performance is tied to farm demand, crop prices, commodity cycles, and global supply and pricing for fertilizer inputs such as potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CF Industries Right Now?

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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