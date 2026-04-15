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Top Fitness Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Garmin (GRMN), Peloton (PTON) and Planet Fitness (PLNT) as the top fitness stocks to watch, citing recent high dollar trading volume and exposure to growing consumer health and wellness trends.
  • Garmin has boosted investor appeal by raising guidance and then doubling down on buybacks and a bigger dividend, and its Fitness segment sells wearables and connected services like Garmin Connect and Connect IQ.
  • Peloton operates a connected fitness platform with hardware and streaming classes (Bike, Tread, Guide, Row), while Planet Fitness is a global franchisor/operator with Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Garmin, Peloton Interactive, and Planet Fitness are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is fitness-related—such as gym and health-club operators, exercise equipment and apparel makers, wearable-fitness tech firms, and digital/connected workout platforms. Investors view them as plays on growing consumer health and wellness trends and recurring-revenue models, but they can be sensitive to discretionary spending, economic cycles, seasonality, and competitive shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Garmin Right Now?

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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