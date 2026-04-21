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Top Grocery Stocks To Research - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names seven grocery stocks to watch: CAVA (CAVA), Conagra Brands (CAG), Casey's General Stores (CASY), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Maplebear/Instacart (CART), Albertsons (ACI), and Brixmor Property Group (BRX).
  • Grocery stocks are viewed as defensive holdings—characterized by steady cash flows and often reliable dividends but slim margins that are sensitive to commodity and labor costs, making them more about income and downside resilience than high growth.
  • The highlighted companies had the highest dollar trading volume among grocery stocks in recent days, signaling elevated investor attention and liquidity; the list spans retailers, an online grocery platform (Instacart), and a grocery-anchored REIT (Brixmor).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, Maplebear, Albertsons Companies, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items through supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers, or online grocery platforms. Investors typically view them as defensive holdings—characterized by steady cash flows and modest growth, slim margins that are sensitive to commodity and labor costs, and often reliable dividends—making them more about income and downside resilience than high growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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