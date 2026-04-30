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Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Today - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Casey's General Stores (CASY), Conagra Brands (CAG) and CAVA Group (CAVA) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top grocery stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Grocery stocks are typically viewed as defensive investments that provide stable cash flow and often steady dividends with modest growth, but they remain sensitive to commodity prices, labor costs, private‑label competition and e‑commerce.
  • Casey's General Stores — a convenience store and gasoline operator known for grocery items and freshly prepared food — is also the subject of coverage suggesting a potential stock split may be under consideration.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Casey's General Stores, Conagra Brands, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers and related distribution businesses selling everyday food and household staples. To investors they’re typically viewed as defensive investments—providing stable cash flow and often steady dividends with modest growth upside—while being sensitive to commodity prices, labor costs, competition from private labels and e-commerce, and local pricing dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Casey's General Stores Right Now?

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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