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Top Lithium Stocks To Consider - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
QuantumScape logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven lithium-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: QuantumScape, Elong Power, Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, Sigma Lithium, Lithium Americas, and Enovix, spanning miners, battery‑material suppliers, and next‑generation battery developers.
  • These stocks provide direct exposure to rising demand for lithium‑ion batteries from EVs and energy storage but are highly volatile and sensitive to lithium prices, supply‑chain developments, and project or regulatory risks.
  • Notable themes among the picks include advanced battery technologies (QuantumScape's solid‑state cells; Amprius and Enovix's silicon‑anode approaches) alongside resource plays focused on lithium deposits and projects such as Thacker Pass.
  • Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape.

QuantumScape, Elong Power, Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, Sigma Lithium, Lithium Americas, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, refining, or supply of lithium and lithium compounds — including miners, refiners, battery-material manufacturers, and explorers — as well as funds that track this sector. For investors, they provide exposure to demand for lithium-ion batteries (driven by EVs and energy storage) but can be highly volatile and sensitive to lithium prices, supply-chain developments, and project or regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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