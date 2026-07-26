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Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven nanotechnology stocks to watch, led by Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene, based on recent high dollar trading volume. The screening focus suggests these names are drawing unusual investor attention.
  • Onto Innovation develops process control and optical metrology tools used in semiconductor manufacturing, including lithography systems and yield-management software. Its business is tied to advanced chip production and inspection technologies.
  • Clene is a clinical-stage biotech company working on clean-surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics, with its lead candidate CNM-Au8 being studied for conditions including ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis-related disorders. The company’s value depends heavily on clinical trial outcomes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or use materials and technologies at the nanoscale—typically between 1 and 100 nanometers. For investors, these stocks may offer exposure to applications in areas such as medicine, electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing, but they can also carry heightened risks due to early-stage technologies, regulatory uncertainty, and volatile market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

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While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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