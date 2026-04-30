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Top Nuclear Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), and BWX Technologies (BWXT) are MarketBeat’s three nuclear stocks to watch today.
  • Oklo designs fission power plants and offers used-fuel recycling, NuScale develops modular light-water reactors (SMRs) and VOYGR plant designs, and BWX manufactures nuclear components and naval reactors and fuel.
  • These companies had the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear stocks recently, and investors view nuclear names as an energy-transition play whose performance is driven by regulation, government policy, uranium prices, and public sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oklo.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and BWX Technologies are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry—utilities that operate nuclear power plants, reactor and component manufacturers, uranium miners and fuel suppliers, and firms that handle waste management, decommissioning, or related services. Investors view these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the nuclear fuel cycle and energy-transition trends, with performance driven by regulation, government policy, uranium prices, and public sentiment about nuclear power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

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