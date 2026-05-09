Top Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today - May 9th

Oklo, NuScale Power, and BWX Technologies are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, including firms that develop nuclear reactors, supply nuclear fuel, or provide equipment and services for nuclear power generation. For stock market investors, these are typically considered energy-sector investments that may benefit from rising demand for low-carbon electricity, but they can also carry risks related to regulation, safety concerns, and public sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Further Reading

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