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Top Oil Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five oil names to watch: ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG) and Schlumberger (SLB) had the highest dollar trading volume among oil stocks in recent days.
  • Investor implications: Oil stocks tend to be highly sensitive to crude prices, geopolitical events, supply/demand cycles and regulatory changes, which can mean greater volatility but also dividend income opportunities for some companies.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, and SLB are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the oil industry — including exploration and production (upstream), transportation and refining (midstream and downstream), and oilfield services and equipment. For investors, oil stocks are typically sensitive to crude oil prices, geopolitical events, supply/demand cycles and regulatory changes, which can produce higher volatility but also opportunities for income through dividends in some firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

SLB (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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