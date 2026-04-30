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Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, AbbVie and Novo Nordisk are MarketBeat’s top pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Eli Lilly is highlighted for diabetes and obesity drugs (e.g., Mounjaro, Trulicity, Zepbound), AbbVie for immunology and oncology treatments (Humira, Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Imbruvica), and Novo Nordisk for its diabetes and obesity care portfolio.
  • Pharmaceutical stocks can deliver substantial upside from successful trials and approvals but carry elevated risks—regulatory uncertainty, costly R&D, patent expirations, and binary clinical outcomes—that make them relatively volatile for investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies focused on researching, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing prescription drugs and vaccines, and the category often overlaps with biotechnology firms and contract manufacturers. For investors, these stocks can offer substantial upside from successful clinical trials and drug approvals but carry elevated risks—regulatory uncertainty, lengthy and costly R&D, patent expirations, and binary trial outcomes—that tend to make them relatively volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly and Company Right Now?

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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