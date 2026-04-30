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Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) and Horizon Quantum (HQ) among the top quantum computing stocks to watch, noting these names had the highest recent dollar trading volume and are typically speculative, long‑horizon bets driven by technical milestones, partnerships and government funding rather than near‑term earnings.
  • IonQ and D‑Wave are highlighted as platform leaders — IonQ sells cloud access to its general‑purpose quantum systems via AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google, while D‑Wave offers its Advantage hardware plus Ocean and Leap software/cloud services.
  • Quantum Computing Inc. emphasizes photonics‑based, portable quantum machines and quantum security products like quantum random number generators, while Horizon is associated with a blank‑check/SPAC vehicle (dMY Squared) formed to pursue a business combination.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Quantum computing stocks" are publicly traded companies whose business, revenue prospects, or market valuation are materially tied to the development, manufacture, software, services, or commercial applications of quantum computing technologies. For investors, these stocks typically represent a speculative, long‑horizon bet—often volatile and driven by technical milestones, intellectual property, partnerships, and government funding rather than near‑term earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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