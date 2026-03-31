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Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat names IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) as the top quantum computing stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume and offering exposure to a nascent, high‑risk/high‑reward sector.
  • IonQ develops general‑purpose quantum computers and sells cloud access via major platforms like AWS Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and Google Cloud Marketplace.
  • D‑Wave offers its Advantage quantum hardware plus the Ocean software suite and Leap cloud service for real‑time access and hybrid solvers, while Quantum Computing Inc. focuses on integrated photonics products such as portable Dirac systems, quantum random number generators, and entanglement‑based authentication.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in developing, manufacturing, or commercializing quantum computing technologies—this includes hardware makers, software and algorithm developers, component suppliers, service providers, and related ETFs that bundle such firms. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to a nascent, high‑risk/high‑reward sector where returns depend on long-term scientific breakthroughs, commercialization timelines, and significant technical and market uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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