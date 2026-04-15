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Top Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Blackstone (BX), Apollo Global Management (APO) and Prologis (PLD) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top real estate stocks to watch due to the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • Blackstone and Apollo are alternative asset managers focused on real estate, private equity and credit strategies, providing investors exposure to private-market deals and fee-based asset management businesses.
  • Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with about 1.2 billion square feet of assets, and these real estate stocks generally offer relatively high dividend yields while being sensitive to interest-rate changes and local market cycles.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackstone.

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing property. For stock market investors, this category includes REITs and real estate operating companies that provide exposure to rental income and property appreciation. These stocks often offer relatively high dividend yields and are sensitive to interest rates and local market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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