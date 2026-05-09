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Top Shipping Stocks To Consider - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Scorpio Tankers logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven shipping-related stocks to watch based on recent high dollar trading volume, including Scorpio Tankers, Viking, Frontline, Almonty Industries, Golar LNG, Pitney Bowes, and Star Bulk Carriers.
  • The group spans multiple segments of the transport and logistics industry, from oil tankers and dry bulk carriers to passenger shipping, LNG infrastructure, and shipping/mailing services.
  • The article notes that shipping stocks are typically cyclical investments, with performance closely tied to global trade, freight rates, fuel costs, and demand for shipping services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers, Viking, Frontline, Almonty Industries, Golar LNG, Pitney Bowes, and Star Bulk Carriers are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Shipping stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage vessels used to transport goods such as oil, dry bulk commodities, containers, or liquefied natural gas across oceans and other waterways. For stock market investors, these companies are often considered cyclical investments because their performance is closely tied to global trade activity, shipping rates, fuel costs, and demand for freight services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Scorpio Tankers Right Now?

Before you consider Scorpio Tankers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scorpio Tankers wasn't on the list.

While Scorpio Tankers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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