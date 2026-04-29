Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Enphase Energy, First Solar, and Solaris Energy Infrastructure are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves solar power—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, installers and project developers, component suppliers, and firms that finance or operate solar energy systems. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of the solar industry, though returns can be volatile and are influenced by technology changes, commodity costs, and government policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here