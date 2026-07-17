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Top Telecom Stocks To Research - July 17th

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven telecom stocks to watch on July 17 based on its stock screener and recent dollar trading volume: AT&T, Dycom Industries, SK Telecom, Vodafone Group, Bel Fuse, TELUS, and Bel Fuse (listed in both share classes).
  • The article frames telecom stocks as relatively utility-like investments that can offer steady revenue, regular dividends, and exposure to long-term demand for mobile, internet, broadband, and data services.
  • Each company was briefly profiled for its role in the sector, ranging from wireless and broadband providers like AT&T, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and TELUS to infrastructure and equipment firms such as Dycom Industries and Bel Fuse.
  • Interested in AT&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

AT&T, Dycom Industries, SK Telecom, Vodafone Group, Bel Fuse, TELUS, and Bel Fuse are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services such as mobile phone, internet, broadband, and cable connectivity. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as utility-like businesses that can offer steady revenue, regular dividends, and exposure to long-term demand for data and communication services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

Bel Fuse (BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFA

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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