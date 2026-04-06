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Top Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener identifies seven Travel stocks to watch today: Booking (BKNG), Expedia Group (EXPE), Travelers Companies (TRV), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), Trip.com Group (TCOM), and Thor Industries (THO).
  • Travel stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, economic conditions, fuel prices, seasonality, and geopolitical or pandemic events, offering potential recovery-driven growth but also higher volatility and event-driven risk; these companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among Travel stocks in recent days.
  • The seven names span a broad slice of the travel theme—online travel agencies, insurance, space tourism, and RV manufacturing—providing diverse exposure within the travel and tourism sector.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Booking.

Booking, Expedia Group, Travelers Companies, Virgin Galactic, MakeMyTrip, Trip.com Group, and Thor Industries are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing travel and tourism–related products and services—such as airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms, and tour operators. They are typically cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, economic conditions, fuel prices, seasonality, and events like geopolitical crises or pandemics, making them attractive for investors seeking recovery-driven growth but also subject to higher volatility and event-driven risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCE

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Thor Industries (THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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