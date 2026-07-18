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Top Value Stocks To Watch Today - July 18th

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlighted Invesco QQQ, Intel, SK hynix, SpaceX, and Bloom Energy as the top value stocks to watch on July 18 based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames these names as value stocks, meaning investors may see them as trading below intrinsic worth using measures like price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios.
  • The list spans a mix of sectors, including semiconductors, ETFs, space technology, and clean energy, showing that the value screen is not limited to one industry.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Invesco QQQ.

Invesco QQQ, Intel, SK hynix, SpaceX, and Bloom Energy are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade for less than their intrinsic worth, often judged by low price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or similar valuation measures. Investors buy them in the belief that the market has underpriced the business and that the stock may rise as its true value becomes more widely recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

SK hynix (SKHY)

We are one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and engage in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced memory semiconductors. In the DRAM market that includes HBM, we were ranked second globally based on revenue with a market share of 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research conducted by IDC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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