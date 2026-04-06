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Top Water Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged seven Water stocks to watch today: Coca‑Cola (KO), Xylem (XYL), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), NuScale Power (SMR), Clearwater Analytics (CWAN), Waters (WAT), and Ecolab (ECL), selected for the highest dollar trading volume among water-related companies.
  • Investors view water stocks as a defensive/ESG-aligned sector play tied to long-term demand and scarcity-driven spending, but they face risks from regulation, regional water stress, and high infrastructure costs.
  • The list mixes traditional water infrastructure and service firms (Xylem, Ecolab, Waters) with unconventional plays like beverage giant Coca‑Cola and NuScale Power — the latter pitched for desalination and process-heat applications — highlighting the sector's breadth.
  • Five stocks we like better than CocaCola.

CocaCola, Xylem, IDEXX Laboratories, NuScale Power, Clearwater Analytics, Waters, and Ecolab are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Water stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business involves water supply, treatment, distribution, infrastructure, or related technologies—this includes utilities, desalination and filtration firms, pipeline and pump manufacturers, and some bottled-water companies. Investors treat water stocks as a sector bet on long-term demand and scarcity-driven spending (often seen as defensive or ESG-aligned), while noting they carry risks from regulation, regional water stress, and infrastructure costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Xylem (XYL)

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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