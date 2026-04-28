TopBuild (BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $1.4115 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. TopBuild's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $446.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.53. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $273.87 and a 12 month high of $559.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of TopBuild from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $496.00 price target (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $447.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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