Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Down 0.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Toro logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Toro Corp. shares slipped 0.6% on Monday, trading between $4.85 and $4.91 on volume that was about 48% above the daily average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to Hold, while Weiss Ratings lowered its view to Hold (c-), leaving the consensus rating at Hold.
  • The company recently reported a loss of $0.02 per share on $5.96 million in revenue, and it also paid a $0.90 dividend; meanwhile, CEO Petros Panagiotidis bought 67,407 shares in April, adding to heavy insider buying over the last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO - Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.91. 41,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 28,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TORO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Toro to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Toro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Toro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Petros Panagiotis Panagiotidis purchased 67,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $457,693.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,822,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,382,778.74. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,315,971 shares of company stock worth $14,245,930 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Toro Right Now?

Before you consider Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toro wasn't on the list.

While Toro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines