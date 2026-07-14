Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Down 0.6% - Time to Sell?

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO - Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.91. 41,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 28,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Get Toro alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TORO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Toro to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Toro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Toro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Petros Panagiotis Panagiotidis purchased 67,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $457,693.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,822,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,382,778.74. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,315,971 shares of company stock worth $14,245,930 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toro wasn't on the list.

While Toro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here