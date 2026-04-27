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Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Toromont Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Toromont Industries reached a new 52-week high of $156.00 on Monday (last close $154.50) on volume of about 2,300 shares.
  • Mixed quarterly results: Q4 EPS beat at $1.37 vs. $1.02 expected, but revenue missed at $764.29M vs. $848.84M consensus; the stock trades at a P/E of 113.87 with a market cap around $12.72B.
  • Analyst sentiment: Four analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Hold, giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with several recent reaffirmations from major firms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMTNF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.35. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.56%.The firm had revenue of $764.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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