Toromont Industries (TMTNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5750 per share and revenue of $846.0320 million for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $764.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.56%.

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Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMTNF. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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