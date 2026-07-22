Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.00 and traded as high as C$24.99. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 162,930 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is C$23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$314.90 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider William John George Kosich sold 87,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.77, for a total transaction of C$1,980,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,921,472.17. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,920,000. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased a total of 326,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company's stock.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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