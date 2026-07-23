TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:TTE opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $18,868,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after buying an additional 49,245,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after buying an additional 40,192,677 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,676,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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