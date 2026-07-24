TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.68 and revenue of $57.1 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing the strength of its core operations. TotalEnergies Earnings Report

TotalEnergies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.68 and revenue of $57.1 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing the strength of its core operations. Positive Sentiment: Q2 profit jumped about 67%–68% year over year as higher oil prices and strong refining margins offset weakness in gas, signaling a favorable near-term earnings setup. Reuters Q2 Profit Article

Q2 profit jumped about 67%–68% year over year as higher oil prices and strong refining margins offset weakness in gas, signaling a favorable near-term earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9% from 2025, which supports the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement

The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9% from 2025, which supports the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management said strong cash generation helped cut net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion, improving financial flexibility. WSJ Debt Reduction Article

Management said strong cash generation helped cut net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion, improving financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and headlines also noted TotalEnergies earns meaningful income from Russian LNG sales and plans to exit the Arctic LNG 2 stake, which may reduce geopolitical exposure but does not appear to be the main driver of the day’s move. Reuters Russian LNG Article Reuters Arctic LNG Exit Article

Analysts and headlines also noted TotalEnergies earns meaningful income from Russian LNG sales and plans to exit the Arctic LNG 2 stake, which may reduce geopolitical exposure but does not appear to be the main driver of the day’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating with an $85 price target, slightly below the current share price, which suggests limited analyst enthusiasm rather than a major negative catalyst. Piper Sandler Note

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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