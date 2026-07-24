Go Pro
→ The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Cowen raised its price target on TotalEnergies from $102 to $105 and kept a buy rating, implying about 21.7% upside from the prior close.
  • TotalEnergies reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.68 and revenue of $57.1 billion, both ahead of expectations, while profit jumped roughly 67%–68% year over year on stronger oil prices and refining margins.
  • The company also boosted shareholder returns by approving a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9% from 2025, and said strong cash generation helped reduce net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.68 and revenue of $57.1 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing the strength of its core operations. TotalEnergies Earnings Report
  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 profit jumped about 67%–68% year over year as higher oil prices and strong refining margins offset weakness in gas, signaling a favorable near-term earnings setup. Reuters Q2 Profit Article
  • Positive Sentiment: The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9% from 2025, which supports the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said strong cash generation helped cut net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion, improving financial flexibility. WSJ Debt Reduction Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and headlines also noted TotalEnergies earns meaningful income from Russian LNG sales and plans to exit the Arctic LNG 2 stake, which may reduce geopolitical exposure but does not appear to be the main driver of the day’s move. Reuters Russian LNG Article Reuters Arctic LNG Exit Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating with an $85 price target, slightly below the current share price, which suggests limited analyst enthusiasm rather than a major negative catalyst. Piper Sandler Note

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TotalEnergies Right Now?

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Two paths to universal income. One already exists today.
Two paths to universal income. One already exists today.
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines