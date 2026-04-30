TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $93.53 and last traded at $93.4350, with a volume of 745651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Get TotalEnergies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 151.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here