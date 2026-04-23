TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to "Hold" at Kepler Capital Markets

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.97.

Get TotalEnergies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 246,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here