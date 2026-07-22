Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6930 per share and revenue of $1.0936 billion for the quarter.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts: Sign Up

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Tourmaline Oil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tourmaline Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tourmaline Oil wasn't on the list.

While Tourmaline Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here