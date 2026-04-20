Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.99 and last traded at $227.6810, with a volume of 1201703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $440.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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