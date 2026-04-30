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Toy Stocks To Follow Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS), and Toyota Motor (TM) as the three "toy stocks" to watch today.
  • The term "toy stocks" here denotes speculative, often low‑liquidity and high‑volatility shares, meaning these names carry a heightened risk of rapid losses or price manipulation.
  • These companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among the screened toy stocks in recent days, indicating elevated trading interest and short‑term activity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mattel, Hasbro, and Toyota Motor are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is an informal, often pejorative term for small-cap, low-priced, or thinly traded shares that investors treat like playthings—bought for quick speculation, hype, or entertainment rather than long-term fundamentals. These stocks typically have low liquidity, high volatility, weak or uncertain fundamentals, and carry a high risk of large, rapid losses or price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mattel Right Now?

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While Mattel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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