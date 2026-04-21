Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.25, but opened at $206.43. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $206.7310, with a volume of 104,387 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $266.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22,450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company's stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,114 shares of the company's stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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