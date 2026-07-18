TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TPG from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPG from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.40.

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TPG Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 198.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in TPG by 481.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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