TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Moderate Buy Rating

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TPG has been the subject of several other reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $47.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TPG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

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TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in TPG by 268.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 2,496.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 252.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Further Reading

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